Oral arguments ukol sa anti-terror law petitions winakasan na

Posted at May 17 2021 09:22 PM

Tinapos na ng Korte Suprema nitong Lunes ang oral arguments sa mga petisyon kontra sa Anti-Terrorism Act. Ipinababasura ng isang dating mahistrado ang mga petisyon habang sabi naman ng isang dating chief justice, kailangang balansehin ang karapatang pantao at ang kaligtasan ng mga mamamayan. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 17 Mayo 2021

