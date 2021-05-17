Datos ng health care utilization nakitaan ng bahagyang pagbuti: DOH

Watch more in iWantTFC

Kasabay ng pagbaba ng bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19, nakitaan na rin ng bahagyang pagbuti sa health care utilization. Sa kabila nito, may mahigpit pa ring panawagan ang Department of Health at ilang eksperto sa publiko. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 17 Mayo 2021