Datos ng health care utilization nakitaan ng bahagyang pagbuti: DOH

Posted at May 17 2021 08:05 PM

Kasabay ng pagbaba ng bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19, nakitaan na rin ng bahagyang pagbuti sa health care utilization. Sa kabila nito, may mahigpit pa ring panawagan ang Department of Health at ilang eksperto sa publiko. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 17 Mayo 2021

