FDA center for drug regulation yet to respond to show-cause order: ARTA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said Monday it would file a complaint against a Food and Drug Administration department before the Ombudsman if it fails to explain the delay in the renewal of some 600 product registration applications.

The FDA Center for Drug Regulation and Research has yet to respond to the show-cause order issued last week, ARTA director-general Jeremiah Belgica said. It has until Friday to file its response, he added.

"Itutuloy na ho natin (We will proceed). Probably we will just file the case kung kinakailangan, sa Ombudsman ito (if needed, before the Ombudsman)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Officials of the FDA department will undergo lifestyle check should ARTA proceed with its investigation, Belgica said.

Only the FDA, Department of Health, the Office of the Ombudsman, and Civil Service Commission can order the preventive suspension of the department's employees, he added.