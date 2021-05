Palace: 35 pct of Filipinos may be vaccinated vs COVID-19 by August

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines aims to vaccinate about a third of its roughly 108 million people against the novel coronavirus by August, Malacañang said on Monday.

The vaccination drive will have an impact when at least 35 percent of a population has received COVID-19 jabs, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, quoting health experts.

"Makakamit po siguro natin itong 35 percent on or about the month of August kung masusunod iyong simulation na pinaplano po ng gobyerno," he said in a press briefing.

(We might achieve that 35 percent on or about the month of August if our simulation is followed.)

This is subject to the approval of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, Roque said, adding that he could not provide more details for now.

The government aims to start the vaccination of the general public by August, said Roque.

He said the government would prioritize providing jabs to "focus areas" with the highest COVID-19 cases, including Metro Manila, nearby Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga and Rizal provinces, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao.



The Philippines has administered at least 2,959,829 COVID-19 shots, Roque said.