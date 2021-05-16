Ang init! Metro Manila heat index may reach 39 to 41 degrees: PAGASA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The public is advised to stay indoors and stay hydrated while outdoors as the heat index in Metro Manila might reach 39 to 41 degrees Celsius in the next 3 to 4 days, PAGASA said Monday.

PAGASA defines heat index as human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

"As much as possible kung walang importanteng gagawin sa labas, manatili lang sa loob ng bahay," PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(As much as possible, if you're not going to do anything important outside, stay indoors.)

"Yung mga kasama nating di maiwasang nasa labas because of the nature of their work, as much as possible sumilong at uminom ng tubig to keep themselves hydrated."

(Those who can't help to go outside because of the nature of their work, seek shade and drink water to keep hydrated.)

Easterlies continue to prevail and may bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Perez said.