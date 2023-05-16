Home  >  News

Senators slam top anti-drug officials over evasive answers in controversial 2022 massive shabu haul

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2023 11:45 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine police officers are rebuked by lawmakers during a Senate probe into the disappearance of illegal drugs seized during a 2022 raid in Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2023
 
