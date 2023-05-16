Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The reconstruction of public infrastructure in Marawi is "almost complete” six years after the siege by Islamic State-inspired militants destroyed the city, an official said Tuesday.

“Sa ngayon po kung ang pag-uusapan natin yung ating mga public infrastructures ay…halos patapos na rin po itong mga proyekto na ito na in-implement ng ating gobyerno,” Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra told TeleRadyo.

(If we're talking about the public infrastructure...the projects implemnetd by the government are almost done.)

He added that they are now waiting for Marawi residents to return to their homes in the city’s most affected area.

“Yan ho talaga ang missing link. Nakikita natin na ine-engganyo natin ang ating mga kababayan na magsimula na pong magpaayos o magpagawa ng kanilang mga bahay dito ho sa loob ng ground zero.”

(That's the missing link. We are encouraging our residents to go home and start the reconstruction of their houses.)

Fewer residents are now staying in temporary shelters in the city, he said.

He noted, however, that residents have yet to receive compensation--which they can use to rebuild their homes—under the Marawi Compensation Law.

Gandamra said Marawi residents have already submitted their requirements, and the board is working with various government agencies to process their claims.

But he stressed that they still need funds to implement the law.

“Yan ho ang kulang. Para mapabilis, yan po ay nasa ating national government dahil kailangan po ang pondo. Yan po ang napakaimportante,” he said.

(That's what's missing. To speed up te process, it's up to the national government to provide the funds. That's the most important part.)

--TeleRadyo, 16 May 2023