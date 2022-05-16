Home  >  News

Next administration urged to continue COVID-19 management

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 11:19 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A health expert urged the next Philippine government to continue gains made by the Duterte administration in the country's fight against COVID-19. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   Duterte administration   COVID-19 management  