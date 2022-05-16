Next administration urged to continue COVID-19 management
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 16 2022 11:19 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, Duterte administration, COVID-19 management
- /video/news/05/16/22/pinoy-supporters-welcome-robredo-in-new-york
- /video/news/05/16/22/comelec-to-proclaim-winning-senators-party-list-groups
- /video/news/05/16/22/battle-for-ph-senate-presidency-heats-up
- /entertainment/05/16/22/ding-ang-bato-narda-catches-stone-in-darna-teaser
- /news/05/16/22/brp-teresa-magbanua-lalahok-sa-regional-marine-pollution-exercise