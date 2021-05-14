Home  >  News

PH expecting 4 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses before end of May

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2021 01:18 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte said additional COVID-19 vaccines arriving in the country this month will be used up as soon as they're delivered. 

He gave the assurance amid complaints about the government's slow vaccine rollout. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 14, 2021
