'NCR Plus' shifts to GCQ with 'heightened restrictions'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2021 01:14 AM

The Philippine government places Metro Manila and several neighboring provinces under a more relaxed quarantine status.

Specific commercial and social activities will still be restricted. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 14, 2021
