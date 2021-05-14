Home  >  News

Families of alleged communist leaders tagged as terrorists fear for their safety

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2021 01:23 AM

The families of alleged Philippine communist leaders fear for their safety after the government tagged them as terrorists. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 14, 2021
