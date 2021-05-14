Duterte vows not to withdraw ships from West PH Sea

Watch more in iWantTFC

An unusually strong rebuke of Beijing from President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippine leader now says he would rather end his friendship with China than leave it unopposed in the West Philippine Sea.

This comes as retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio launches a campaign demanding that Duterte retract defeatist remarks on China's aggression in Philippine waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 14, 2021