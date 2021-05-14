Home  >  News

Duterte vows not to withdraw ships from West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2021 01:12 AM

An unusually strong rebuke of Beijing from President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippine leader now says he would rather end his friendship with China than leave it unopposed in the West Philippine Sea.

This comes as retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio launches a campaign demanding that Duterte retract defeatist remarks on China's aggression in Philippine waters. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 14, 2021
