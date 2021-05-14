Home  >  News

DOH tracing 41 close contacts of 2 Filipinos sick with India COVID-19 variant

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2021 01:16 AM

The Philippines further tightens its border controls in a bid to stop the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the close contacts of two returning overseas Filipino workers who tested positive for the India COVID-19 variant. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 14, 2021
