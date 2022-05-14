Martial law victims: Recovering ill-gotten wealth looks unlikely

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A convenor of a group seeking to thwart the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang said he no longer expected to see the recovery of the remaining ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family, as Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. assumes the presidency.

"Di na po kami umaasa na magkakaroon ng katotohanan 'yung pagre-reclaim pagre-recover nung anumang nalalabing nakaw na yaman at patuloy na nila 'yang mapagtatakpan," said Bonifacio "Boni" Ilagan, of the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA)

Now that the Marcoses will again rule the Philippines, Ilagan said the task of recovering the billions worth of ill-gotten wealth will become tougher.

"Kung naitanggi at naitago ng mga Marcos 'yung kanilang nakaw na yaman nang hindi pa siya presidente papaano pa naman mahahabol na siya na ang presidente," added Ilagan, who was arrested in 1974 as a member of an underground resistance and was subsequently tortured.

"Sa madaling sabi po ang dami po kasing entitlement once naupo ka na sa position of power what more kung pinakamataas na posisyon."

The Marcos family’s ill-gotten wealth “is estimated between $5 billion to $10 billion, the bulk of it being deposited and hidden abroad,” according to the Philippine Commission on Good Government (PCGG), which has recovered a total of P170 billion in the past 30 years.

Marcos Jr. had said that issues regarding his family's ill-gotten wealth and alleged estate tax liabilities involved "a lot of fake news", despite courts and relevant government agencies already confirming those.

It is likely, too, that all human rights violation cases filed against the family will be set aside, according to Ilagan.

He said there was a chance the law requiring the reparation of human rights victims will be repealed, noting that the incoming Congress will be dominated by administration allies.