Grupo sa employers: Ibsan ang epekto ng init sa trabaho

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nanawagan ang grupo ng mga manggagawa ngayong Sabado sa mga kompanya na gumawa ng mga hakbang para ibsan ang matinding init na nararanasan ng kanilang mga empleyado sa trabaho.

Sabi ni Julius Cainglet, vice president for research advocacy and partnership ng Federation of Free Workers, may epekto pa rin ang init ng panahon kahit wala sa initan ang trabaho ng isang manggagawa.

"Napakahalaga po talaga na ang ating manggagawa ay makausap ang ating mga respective managements para pag-usapan kung papaano mas padadaliin at maiiwasan ang epekto ng init ng araw sa ating trabaho," ani Cainglet sa panayam sa ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

"Dapat gumawa ng mga hakbang para tayo po ay maiwas sa mga sakit hanggang kamatayan na puwede po nating maranasan... lalo na ang palalang-palalang pagtaas ng temperatura."

Narito ang ilang suhestiyon ni Cainglet para maibsan ang init sa paggawa:

• Maglagay ng dagdag na water stations para manatiling hydrated ang mga manggagawa.

• Itapat ang breaks sa kasagsagan ng init ng panahon.

• Pag-aralan ang advisory na inilabas ng Labor department tungkol sa damit na isinusuot ng mga manggagawa sa opisina.

Patuloy na nakararanas ng matinding init ang bansa ngayong hot dry season.

Nnitong Biyernes, pumalo sa 50 degrees Celsius ang heat index o damang init sa Legazpi City, Albay.

— TeleRadyo, Mayo 13, 2023