De Lima's allies rejoice over her acquittal in 1 of 2 remaining drug cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2023 03:04 AM

Allies of former senator Leila de Lima see her acquittal as vindication. The Philippine justice secretary claims it's a sign that the country's justice system is working. We have this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023
