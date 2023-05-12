Home > News De Lima's allies rejoice over her acquittal in 1 of 2 remaining drug cases ABS-CBN News Posted at May 13 2023 03:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Allies of former senator Leila de Lima see her acquittal as vindication. The Philippine justice secretary claims it's a sign that the country's justice system is working. We have this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Leila de Lima De Lima cases De Lima drug cases De Lima acquitted Philippine justice secretary DOJ Boying Remulla /video/news/05/13/23/de-lima-acquitted-in-drug-case/sports/05/13/23/sea-games-gilas-looks-to-bounce-back-against-singapore/sports/05/13/23/sibol-pubgm-squads-suffer-near-bottom-finish-in-day-1-of-finals/video/news/05/12/23/dahilan-ng-kuwait-entry-ban-sa-ofws-hindi-pa-malinaw-dmw/news/05/12/23/lone-bettor-wagi-ng-p225-m-jackpot-sa-645-mega-lotto