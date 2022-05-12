Home  >  News

Hontiveros lone opposition bet poised to secure Senate spot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 01:23 AM

Experts expressed concerns over the possible Senate composition in the upcoming 19th Congress, as Risa Hontiveros remained the only opposition candidate poised to win in the senatorial race. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2022
