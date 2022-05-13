Home  >  News

Ex-bodyguard recants allegations vs De Lima

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 11:51 PM

The former bodyguard of detained Senator Leila de Lima testifies in court and doubles down on his claim that the lawmaker never received money from illegal drugs. His statements come weeks after two key witnesses also recanted their allegations against President Rodrigo Duterte's top critic. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, May 13, 2022
