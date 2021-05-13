Home  >  News

More Metro Manila cities begin rolling out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2021 10:02 PM

More cities in Metro Manila begin inoculating their residents with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Additional doses of these vaccines may arrive within this month. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 13, 2021
 
