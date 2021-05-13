Palace says Trillanes 'free to dream' of presidency

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte's outspoken critic, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, is "free to dream" of becoming chief executive, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Trillanes had on Wednesday said Vice President Leni Robredo would run for governor, which was why he sought to replace her as the candidate for President under the opposition coalition 1SAMBAYAN.

The former senator, who lost his 2016 vice presidential bid, said the Philippines would "not survive another 6 years of a Duterte rule."

"Libre pong mangarap so hayaan po nating mangarap na maging presidente si dating Senador Trillanes. Karapatan po niya iyan bilang isang Pilipino," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

(Dreaming is free so let's allow former Senator Trillanes to dream. That is his right as a Filipino.)

"Wala pong katuturan iyong sinasabi niya (Trillanes) na survival dahil wala pong issue na hindi po tayo magwawagi laban sa COVID-19 at wala pong kahit anong banta sa ating mga institusyon na demokrasya," he said in a press briefing.

(There is no sense to what he said about the country's survival because there is no issue that we will not triumph over COVID-19, and there is no threat to our democratic institutions.)

But he said Trillanes might not be able to gun for the presidency. Robredo's camp on Wednesday denied she was preparing to run for governor of Camarines Sur, her home province.

Robredo in November said seeking the presidency was "always a possibility," though she preferred a local post.

She emerged as the 5th most preferred presidential candidate for next year, according to Pulse Asia's most recent survey.

The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio topped the poll.