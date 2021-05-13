Home  >  News

Kindness station, binuksan sa Lipa, Batangas

Posted at May 13 2021 10:45 AM

Binuksan na ng Simbahang Katolika sa Lipa, Batangas ang "Kindness Station", na unang nabuksan noong pumutok ang bulkang Taal.

Pagbukas pa lamang ng compound ng St. Francis de Sales Major Seminary noong Miyerkoles ay dumagsa na ang mga nangangailangan ng tulong. 

Sinimulan ng Lipa Archdiocese Social Action Commission (LASAC) sa tulong ng Caritas Manila ang Kindness Station na kahalintulad ng community pantry na sinimulan sa Maginhawa Street sa Quezon City.

Mga locally produced na pagkain ang ipinamamahagi sa Kindness Station gaya ng mga gulay, isda, itlog at kapeng barako.

Nananawagan naman ang LASAC sa lahat ng mga simbahan sa Batangas na magsagawa ng sariling Kindness Station.

- TeleRadyo 13 Mayo 2021
