Family law expert weighs in on SC's ruling modifying psychological incapacity for nullity of marriage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2021 03:09 PM

A family law expert on Thursday said the Supreme Court's new ruling that modified the interpretation of psychological incapacity as a legal concept and not a mental or personal disorder has somehow eased what needs to be proven in court.

