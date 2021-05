DILG: Prevention, not contact-tracing, weakest link in COVID-19 response

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday prevention of COVID-19, not contact-tracing, was the "weakest link" in the Philippines' response to the coronavirus crisis, contrary to an official's remark.

The contact-tracing "czar," Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, last week said efforts to find those who had close contact with COVID-19 patients remained the "weakest pillar" in the pandemic fight.

But the DILG believes otherwise.

"Kami po sa DILG have never believed na ang ating contact-tracing is the weakest link. Actually, we disagree," said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

(We at the DILG have never believed that our contact-tracing is the weakest link.)

"Ang sa tingin ko po ang pinaka-weakest natin is iyong ating prevention. Kaya nga po tayo nanghuhuli ng mga kababayan nating hindi sumusunod sa minimum health standards, dahil andoon po maraming violation," he said in a televised public briefing.

(I think our prevention is the weakest. This is why we apprehend our compatriots who do not follow minimum health standards, most of the violations are there.)

Government is re-training and hiring more contact-tracers, he said.