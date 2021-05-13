Home  >  News

Anti-Terrorism Council tags 19 alleged CPP-NPA leaders as 'terrorists'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2021 09:49 PM

Nineteen Filipinos with alleged links to the Philippine communist movement are tagged by the government as terrorists.

The move sparked condemnation and cast a shadow over the future of peace talks. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 13, 2021
