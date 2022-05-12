Home  >  News

Robredo thanks supporters for gifts during #Halalan2022 campaign

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 11:56 PM

Vice-President Leni Robredo showed her appreciation for the gifts she received from supporters during her campaign sorties. She also reveals plans to put some of the items to good use. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2022
 
