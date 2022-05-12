Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Mabuti man o masama, dapat manatili kung ano ang nakasulat sa kasaysayan.

Ito ang sinabi ng isang guro sa kasaysayan sa gitna ng pangambang rebisahin ang mga libro ng kasaysayan ng papasok na bagong administrasyon.

"Dapat sa akin kung ano man ang naisulat sa kasaysayan mabuti man o masama ay manatili at hayaan natin ang susunod na henerasyon ang humusga magdesisyon sa sarili niya kung ano ang nararapat niyang gawin," sabi ni Hannah Dionela, guro sa kasaysayan sa San Bartolome National High School, sa panayam sa TeleRadyo.

"Kasi karugtong ng nakaraan ang kasalukuyan at hinaharap," dagdag niya.

Lumutang ang pangamba nang balikan ng netizens ang naging pahayag ni Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. noong 2020 na dapat rebisahin ang mga textbook sa mga paaralan.

Marcos says he is calling for revision of textbooks: We are teaching children lies. | via @mikenavallo — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 10, 2020

Si Marcos Jr. ang nangungunang presidential candidate ngayong halalan 2022 base sa halos tapos nang partial at unofficial count.

Idagdag pa ang napipintong pamumuno ng kaniyang runningmate at nangunguna sa vice-presidential race na si Sara Duterte-Carpio sa Department of Education (DepEd).

Pero nagpahayag na si Education Secretary Leonor Briones na handa na sila sa magiging transition sa oras na matuloy ang pagkakatalaga kay Duterte-Carpio sa ahensiya.

"We are confident that DepEd will be in able hands and anticipate a continuity,” ani Briones sa isang pahayag.

Para naman sa isang grupo ng mga guro, sana ay mula sa DepEd ang mamuno nito.

—TeleRadyo, Mayo 12, 2022