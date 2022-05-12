Belmonte eyes more schools, hospitals in QC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Reelected Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is eyeing the construction of more schools and hospitals in her new term as the city’s chief executive.

“Some of the things that we would like to do for this particular term, dagdagan ang ospital sa atin pong lungsod. Nainggit po ako kay [Manila mayor-elect] Honey (Lacuna) at kay Mayor Yorme (Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso) because they have many more locally-run hospitals than Quezon City and nakatulong yon sa panahon ng pandemya,” she said.

[Some of the things that we would like to do for this particular term, increase the number of hospitals in the city. I am jealous of [Manila mayor-elect] Honey (Lacuna) and Mayor Yorme (Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso) because they have many more locally-run hospitals than Quezon City and that helped during the pandemic.]

“At meron tayong Pamantasan ng Lungsod Quezon na na-accredit ng (Commission on Higher Education) itong nakaraang taon lamang, and we have 3 campuses. Nais natin dagdagan pa ang campuses ng ating pamantasan, dagdagan ang mga kurso para mas maraming kabataan ang makakatanggap ng libreng edukasyon,” she told TeleRadyo.

(And we have the Pamantasan ng Lungsod Quezon which was accredited by CHED last year, and we have 3 campuses. We hope to increase the number of campuses and courses so more students can avail of free education.)

“Tapos siyempre, nais rin natin in the area of big-ticket projects, ayusin yung Amoranto Sports Complex natin, maging world-class siya so that we can host international competitions.”

(and of course, in the area of big-ticket projects, we want t fix the Amoranto Sports Complex so it can be world class and we can host international competitions.)

Belmonte also said that as a climate justice advocate, she wants to create more parks and open spaces in Quezon City.

She also said that the city aims to come up with a social welfare assistance program for the marginalized sector.

The incumbent Belmonte defeated Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor for the top post in Quezon City.

Lacuna pledges continuity

For her part, Manila mayor-elect Honey Lacuna said she will continue projects started by Domagoso.

“’Yan po yung mga sinimulan namin ni Yorme, pabahay, eskwelahan, yung sa mga allowances po ng seniors natin, mga mag-aaral, (persons with disability) and solo parents. Ang akin naman pong pagtutuunan, yung siyempre yung atin pong health services, bilang isang doktora, mas pag-iigihin po natin, yung atin pong health program,” she said.

(Those that Domagoso and I started--housing, schools, allowances of students, PWDs, and solo parents--we will continue those. I will also focus on health services, as a doctor, we will improve our health program.)

She also said that she aims to establish shelters for street-dwellers in the City of Manila.

--Teleradyo, 12 May 2022

