UP-NIH health expert: COVID variant na natagpuan sa India mas nakahahawa

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Mas nakahahawa ang variant na unang natagpuan sa India, ayon sa University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) nitong Miyerkoles.

Nitong Martes, na-detect na rin ang B.1.617 variant sa Pilipinas sa 2 lalaking overseas Filipino workers na galing sa Oman at United Arab Emirates, ayon sa Department of Health.

"Sa mga una pong pananaliksik, nakita pong mas transmissible po siya. Subalit ang iba pa pong factors kung siya ba ay nakakaiwas sa bakuna o ating immune system system ay di pa po natin alam iyon," ani Dr. Eva Dela Paz, executive director ng UP-NIH.

"Di po natin masabi kung mas mabangis. Madami po kasing factors na dapat tingnan bakit nagkasurge sa India."

Dagdag niya, hindi pa rin natutukoy ng Philippine Genome Center kung ano ang COVID-19 variant ng 12 tripulante ng MV Athens Bridge na dumaan sa India, Vietnam at Malaysia bago dumaong sa Sangley Point, Cavite.

"Ang ating minimum public health emasures ay pareho pa rin. Siguro kailangan lang natin mas maging conscious sa pagsunod ng public health measures," ani Dela Paz.