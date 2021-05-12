Home  >  News

Roque under fire for erroneously claiming Julian Felipe Reef not part of PH EEZ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 10:12 PM

A new spat erupts over China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea. But it's no longer Manila that's at odds with Beijing.

The Philippines' top diplomat and several senators are calling out Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque for his erroneous claims about the country's Exclusive Economic Zone. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2021
