LOOK BACK: President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign promises during the 2016 debates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 01:53 PM

Five years after getting elected to office, President Rodrigo Duterte said only stupid people would have believed his bold 2016 campaign promise to confront China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea. 

Look back at the chief executive's other campaign promises during the third PiliPinas Debates, the ABS-CBN 2016 Presidential Town Hall Debate in Dagupan City. 
