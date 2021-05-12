Home  >  News

PH logs over 4,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2021 10:34 PM

New COVID-19 infections in the Philippines exceeded 4,000 for a second straight day.

Health officials now recommend stricter border controls especially after the India COVID-19 variant is detected in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2021
 
