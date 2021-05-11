LPA spotted off Davao City, but unlikely to become storm: PAGASA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—A low pressure area was spotted off Mindanao early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance was last seen an estimated 495 kilometers east of Davao City, PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said.

It is embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao, he added.

"Mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo ang LPA na ito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo. (There's a low chance this LPA will become a storm.)

Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rainshowers due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The public is advised to stay hydrated as the maximum temperature might reach 34 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila, 33 degrees Celsius in Cebu, 32 degrees Celsius in Davao City, and 17 to 26 degrees Celsius in Baguio City, according to Rojas.