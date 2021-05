Filipino fisherman feels betrayed after Duterte says West PH Sea jetski remark only a 'joke'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Betrayal and disappointment. It's the sorry outcome for the Filipino fisherman to whom then-presidential bet Rodrigo Duterte promised in 2016 to confront China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

It's a promise that five years later, Duterte admitted was a joke.

For the fisherman, Duterte became one too. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2021