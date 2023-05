Watch more on iWantTFC

Suspended Philippine congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. is appealing the denial of his bid for political asylum in Timor-Leste.

Amid the probe of killings in the Negros Oriental province, the justice secretary dismisses a new witness claiming the slain governor Roel Degamo was targeted by one of his own relatives. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 11, 2023