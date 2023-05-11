Home  >  News

Ban on fishing, recreational activities lifted in several areas in Oriental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2023 11:34 PM

A multi-agency task force in the Philippines assesses its response to the oil leak from a sunken tanker near Oriental Mindoro province.

Philippine authorities are hoping to drain the tanker’s remaining oil cargo with the help of equipment from Singapore. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 11, 2023
 
