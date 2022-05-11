Home > News Marcos sinimulan nang buohin ang transition team ABS-CBN News Posted at May 11 2022 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Sinimulan nang buohin ang transition team ni leading presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. para sa papasok niyang administrasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 11 Mayo 2022. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, halalan 2022 Read More: Halalan 2022 Bongbong Marcos transition team Vic Rodriguez elections Philippine elections eleksiyon eleksyon election /news/05/11/22/ppcrv-denies-alleged-volunteer-harassment/news/05/11/22/petitioners-to-appeal-marcos-dq-cases-to-sc/sports/05/11/22/obiena-thrilled-to-carry-ph-flag-in-sea-games-opening/news/05/11/22/marcos-camp-calls-on-public-to-support-incoming-govt/sports/05/11/22/hidilyn-diaz-wary-of-sea-games-foes