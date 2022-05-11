Home  >  News

Marcos sinimulan nang buohin ang transition team

Posted at May 11 2022 07:39 PM

Sinimulan nang buohin ang transition team ni leading presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. para sa papasok niyang administrasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Ina Reformina. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 11 Mayo 2022.

