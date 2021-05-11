WHO says 2.3-M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in PH over next two months
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 11 2021 10:10 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Pfizer, BioNTech, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus, World Health Organization
- /video/news/05/11/21/duterte-says-his-jet-ski-promise-a-pure-joke-that-stupid-people-believed
- /news/05/11/21/lacson-no-longer-enthusiastic-defend-ntf-elcac
- /video/business/05/11/21/ph-shares-inch-up-despite-phs-steep-economic-contraction-in-q1-2021
- /news/05/11/21/bucor-convicted-drug-queen-yu-yuk-lai-passes-away
- /news/05/11/21/department-agriculture-state-of-calamity-access-funding