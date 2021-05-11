Home  >  News

WHO says 2.3-M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in PH over next two months

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 10:10 PM

The World Health Organization gave its assurance that over two million more doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the Philippines soon.

That's on top of the nearly 200,000 doses the Philippines received on Monday. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 11, 2021
