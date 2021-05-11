OSG ginisa ng SC justices ukol sa red tagging ng ilang gov't officials

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sa pagpapatuloy ng oral arguments sa Anti-Terrorism Act, binusisi ng mga mahistrado ng Korte Suprema ang mga kinatawan ng Office of the Solicitor General hinggil sa isyu ng red tagging. Partikular nilang pinuna ang umano'y pagpuntirya ni NTF-ELCAC spokesman Antonio Parlade sa Gabriela at Kabataan party-lists. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Martes, 11 Mayo 2021

