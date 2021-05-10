Research group urges 'slow exit' from NCR Plus quarantine

Watch more in iWantTFC

An independent research group on Monday urged government to order a “calibrated, slow exit,” from the second strictest quarantine level up over Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces until the middle of the month, despite a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

The capital region and Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces–which government calls NCR Plus–are under modified enhanced community quarantine at least until May 14.

Coronavirus infections are going down in the are are “generally going down.”

However, the intensive care utilization in the area remains “at almost critical critical level,” said OCTA Research fellow Dr. Butch Ong.

“What we’re suggesting is caution, what we’re suggesting is a calibrated slow exit strategy, so that we can sustain the trends,” said OCTA Research fellow Ranjit Rye.

