Palace: Quarantine status for rest of May likely out on Friday

Malacañang said on Tuesday that quarantine classifications for the rest of May might be announced on May 14, the last day of the current lockdown levels in some areas.

The Philippines is marking a regular holiday on Thursday. The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 will meet the next day for its quarantine recommendations to President Rodrigo Duterte, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

"Inaasahan po natin na itatawag na lang natin ang rekomendasyon at magdedesisyon ang Presidente kung approved siya o hindi. So ang anunsiyo po sa bagong quarantine classification, most likely sa darating na pong Biyernes," he said in a press briefing.

(We expect that we will just relay the recommendation over the phone to the President, and whether or not it is approved. The announcement of the new quarantine classification will most likely be on Friday.)

Metro Manila and surrounding Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal provinces are under the second strictest quarantine level until Friday.

The Philippines has one of the world's longest and toughest lockdowns to arrest the spread of COVID-19. The measure caused the economy to suffer its worst slump last year.