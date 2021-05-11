Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Higit 100 face mask violators, huli sa Biñan, Laguna

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 09:00 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Umabot sa 108 katao ang pinaghuhuli ng mga barangay at pulis sa Biñan City sa Laguna dahil sa wala o hindi maayos ang pagkakasuot ng face mask Lunes ng gabi.

Isinabay ng awtoridad ang panghuhuli sa oras ng curfew. 

Dinala ang mga face mask violator sa plaza ng lungsod kung saan binigyan din sila ng babala at inabutan din ng face mask bago pinauwi.

Karamihan sa mga nahuli ay mula sa mga barangay ng Poblacion at Timbao.

Ayon sa pulisya, ang panghuhuli ay kasunod pa rin sa kautusan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na arestuhin ang mga face mask violator sa lansangan.

Haharap na sa kaso ang mahuhuling repeat violators.

- TeleRadyo 11 Mayo 2021
Read More:  Face mask violators   Biñan City   Laguna   health protocols   curfew   COVID-19   COVID   TeleRadyo  