Duterte says his jet ski promise a 'pure joke' that 'stupid' people believed
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 11 2021 10:04 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, China, West Philippine Sea, maritime dispute, Duterte jet ski campaign promise,
- /video/news/05/11/21/who-says-23-m-doses-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-to-arrive-in-ph-over-next-two-months
- /news/05/11/21/lacson-no-longer-enthusiastic-defend-ntf-elcac
- /video/business/05/11/21/ph-shares-inch-up-despite-phs-steep-economic-contraction-in-q1-2021
- /news/05/11/21/bucor-convicted-drug-queen-yu-yuk-lai-passes-away
- /news/05/11/21/department-agriculture-state-of-calamity-access-funding