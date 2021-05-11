Duterte says his jet ski promise a 'pure joke' that 'stupid' people believed

Watch more in iWantTFC

He started a joke -- that started a whole lot of griping.

President Rodrigo Duterte said only stupid people would have believed his bold 2016 campaign promise to confront China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

But the joke is rubbing angry citizens the wrong way, with several analysts reminding the president that whatever he says now on foreign policy matters is binding on the government. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 11, 2021

