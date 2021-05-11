DOH warns vs complacency amid decline in COVID-19 cases

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health on Tuesday advised the public not be complacent despite declining numbers of COVID-19 infections.

“Sana maalala ng ating kababayan na nandito pa ang virus. Kahit bumababa 'yung mga kaso hindi pa rin tayo nasa safe level kaya lahat po tayo kailangang mag-ingat pa rin,” said DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Vergeire said they will be meeting with other concerned agencies on the possibility of easing the quarantine classification for Metro Manila.

The capital region and four nearby provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna are under an extended modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

“We know that this is a balancing act but when it comes to health itself, nakikita natin bumababa ang mga kaso. Dito sa NCR, bumaba po 'yung average ng kaso. Dati, it’s about 8,000 to 8,200 ngayon po nasa mga 6,700 ang 7-day moving average natin pero hindi pa rin po 'yan 'yung level na gusto natin para safe na tayo,” Vergeire said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

“Ang average daily attack rate pa rin ay mataas, ibig sabihin 'yung mga bagong kasong natatala sa bawat local government ay mataas pa rin kaya kailangang mag-ingat pa rin. Ang healthcare utilization ng mga ospital natin, bagamat nade-decongest natin meron pa ring pagtaas, meron pa ring admissions sa ating ospital,” she added.

On Monday, the Philippines reported 1,108,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 59,897 active infections. The number is the lowest in nearly two months, or since March 16 when 57,404 active infections were recorded, said ABS-CBN Investigative Research Group.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on Monday that the National Capital Region is under moderate risk as it’s 2-week growth rate declined by -39 percent. The daily attack rate likewise declined from 30.98 percent to 19.02 percent.

“Lahat po yan iko-consider natin at makikipag-usap tayo sa ibang sector mamayang hapon,” Vergeire said.