DepEd chief Briones gets vaccinated against COVID-19

MANILA — Education Secretary Leonor Briones bared Tuesday that she has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the respiratory illness that she caught over a year ago.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Briones, 80, said she was inoculated against the disease but did not give further details, such as when she got the jab and which vaccine brand was given to her.

"I'm already vaccinated. At wala naman, absolutely, no side [effects] in my case," she said.

Briones agreed with Dr. Isagani Padolina of the Pascual Pharma Corp., who said in the same briefing that the best vaccine brand is the one that is immediately available.

"We (Filipinos) are very brand conscious... Gusto natin ganitong brand, etcetera. But we are assured na tama 'yong sinasabi ni Dr. Padolina na what is available, that is the brand that is recommended," she said.

Briones tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020, the second member of President Rodrigo Duterte's cabinet to catch the illness.

The DepEd earlier said teachers and other school personnel may start receiving COVID-19 vaccines by June.

The agency has also urged its personnel who are eligible under the A1 to A3 priority groups — health workers, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities — to get vaccinated.

More than 2.4 million doses of the available COVID-19 vaccines in the country have been administered, as of Sunday. The Philippines has received 7,764,050 doses of vaccine candidates from four different brands following the delivery on Monday night of the supply from Pfizer.

Up to 70 million are targeted for vaccination in the country this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.