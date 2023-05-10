2 Pinays in Sudan appeal for help to be repatriated

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Two Filipino women in Sudan are asking for government’s help to be evacuated as fighting in the war-torn country drags on.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Rebecca Mendoza said she has applied for repatriation, but her employer refused to let her leave.

“Sa katunayan lang po, may tutulong po talaga sa amin. Eh kaso po, nakita po ng aking amo na ako po ay nagpasa ng detalye dito sa aming lugar, ipinasa ko po sa Egypt ng embassy yung location namin dito, nagalit po sa akin ang amo ko. Kasi, ang sabi po niya sakin, ipapahmak ko daw po siya sa ginagawa ko,” she said.

“Nag-away po kami ng amo ko noong isang araw. Pinagba-block niya po yung mga nga-contact sa akin dito,” she added.

“Ayaw daw po ng amo ko na kung saan-saan kami mapunta kasi baka daw po mapahamak lalo kami kasi hindi naman daw po kami kilalang tao dito,” she explained.

(Someone was supposed to help us. But my employer saw me talking to someone about our details and our location, for forwarding to the embassy in Egypt. He got mad and told me I'm putting them in harm's way. We quarreled the other day. He asked me to blocy my contact. He said he doesn't want us going anywhere because we might be putting ourselves in danger, expecially since we are not known here.)

Mendoza added that her employer is also refusing to let her go until a replacement comes in.

Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Paul Raymund Cortes said they will find a way to bring Mendoza and her companion Sara Baynosa home.

“Yung papalit daw sa kanya talagang hindi na makakarating dyan kasi unang-una may ban po tayo ng mga deployment papunta sa Sudan. So pangalawa naman po, nagtapos na rin po yung kontrata niya, so talagang kailangan na niya umuwi eh,” he said.

(Her replacement won't come; we already have a deployment ban in place. Second, her contract has lapsed.)

He said they assure Mendoza’s employer of her safety once she is under Philippine custody.

“Kung inaagam-agam ni amo ay lalong mapahamak si, yung dalawang ate, kung he will let them go eh we will assure that once he is able to release them eh talagang nasa kustodiya na siya ng PIlipinas, through our honorary consulate tapos yung embassy natin para makalikas na rin ng Sudan at makauwi na sa atin,” he said.

(If he is concerned about the safety of the two women, we will assure him that once he lets them go, they will be on our custody through our consulate and embassy so they can safely leave.)

--TeleRadyo, 5 May 2023