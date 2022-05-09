Home > News Halalan 2022 Special Coverage | ABS-CBN News (May 9, 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm) ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2022 12:39 AM | Updated as of May 10 2022 12:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Walang patid ang special coverage ng buong puwersa ng ABS-CBN News kaugnay ng #Halalan2022. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Halalan 2022 Read More: Halalan 2022 /sports/05/10/22/jaworski-decisively-ahead-in-pasig-vice-mayoralty-race/entertainment/05/10/22/claudine-barretto-lags-in-olongapo-council-race/video/news/05/10/22/halalan-2022-special-coverage-anc-may-9-6-pm-to-930-pm/entertainment/05/10/22/ejay-falcon-leads-vice-gubernatorial-race-in-oriental-mindoro/news/05/10/22/robredo-supporters-gather-at-nagas-plaza-for-vigil