Altercation erupts between camps of rival mayoralty bets in Lanao del Sur town

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 10:20 PM

Authorities recommend that a failure of elections be declared in over a dozen areas in Lanao del Sur where violence marred Monday's polls.

Tension remain high in those places a day after the voting. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 10, 2022
