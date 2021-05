PNP chief seeks funds to buy more bodycams

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine National Police on Monday appealed to lawmakers for additional funds to procure more body cameras for

cops.

The PNP currently has 3,000 body cameras which can be used by only "hundreds" out of 1,500 police stations nationwide, said its chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

"Kami po ay lumalapit din sa ating mga mambabatas para po maconsider na madagdagan ng pondo for the procurement of more bodycams," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We are calling on our lawmakers so that they can consider adding funds for the procurement of more body-cams.)

"Nakausap na natin ang mga ginagalang na mahistrado ng Supreme Court. Pinagaaralan po during the conduct of search warrant merong body-cam na gagamitin."

(We have also discussed this with the Supreme Court magistrates. We are studying the use of body-cam during the conduct of search warrants.)

The high court earlier said it was considering a proposal requiring law enforcers to wear body cameras to prevent abuses in the service of warrants after 9 activists were killed in a series of police operations last March.