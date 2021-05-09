PAGASA to public: Stay indoors, as heat index could reach 38 Celsius

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The public is advised to stay hydrated and remain indoors as much as possible, as the heat index could soar to 38 degrees Celsius, the state weather bureau said Monday.

Metro Manila on Sunday tallied a 34.8 degrees Celsius heat index but the public could experience between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius heat index, said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

"As much as possible stay indoors kung wala pong mahalagang gagawin sa labas ng bahay (if you don't have anything important to do outdoors)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Kung kailangan pong lumabas ng bahay, from time to time sumilong po at ugaliing uminom ng tubig to keep themselves hydrated."

(If you need to go outside, make sure to seek shelter from time to time and drink water to keep themselves hydrated.)

The public will feel the highest temperature between noon to 3 p.m., Monday, according to Perez.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mimaropa, Visayas, and Mindanao, and MIMAROPA, Perez said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms, he added.