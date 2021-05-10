Home  >  News

Mag-asawang OFW nanawagan para mabayaran ang P3-M hospital bill ng premature baby sa Saudi

Posted at May 10 2021 11:54 AM

MAYNILA - Humihingi ng tulong ang mag-asawang Pinoy sa Saudi Arabia matapos umabot na sa P3 milyon ang hospital bill ng kanilang baby na ipinanganak na kulang sa buwan.

Sa panayam sa Teleradyo nitong Lunes, sinabi ni Atty. Hans Leo Cacdac, administrator ng Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, nakausap na nila ang mag-asawang Panganiban noong nakaraang linggo kung paano mapababa ang babayarin.

Dumulog sa Teleradyo noong Abril si Marcelino Panganiban Jr. matapos manganak ang kaniyang asawa sa isang ospital sa Saudi Arabia habang nasa ika-6 na buwan na pagbubuntis.

Kailangang ilagay sa incubator ang sanggol at umabot na sa 243,000 Saudi riyal o higit P3 milyon ang kanilang bayarin nitong Abril. Mananatili pa sa ospital ang sanggol hanggang Hunyo 2 para makompleto ang 9 na buwan.

"Okay si baby kasi siya ay inaalagaan sa ospital. Ang issue dito ay 'yong hospital bill," ani Cacdac.

Sinabi ni Cacdac na kakausapin din nila ang employer at recruitment agency ng mag-asawa kung ano ang puwede nilang maibigay na tulong.

"Medyo malaki talaga kaya meron tayong proseso na pagdadaanan sa proseso ng paggamit ng pondo. So ang first step dito ay alamin kung ano ang halaga na resonable o puwede nating manegotiate na halaga bago natin bayaran," aniya.

